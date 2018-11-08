Emma Willis hopes to continue hosting Big Brother 'in a perfect world'

The show ended on Monday after being on screens since 2000 on Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Emma Willis has said that in a “perfect world” she would carry on presenting Big Brother if it was picked up by another broadcaster.

The reality series ended after 18 years earlier this week amid reports that it could be snapped up by the likes of streaming platform Netflix.

Willis has hosted the programme and its celebrity version since 2013 on Channel 5.

Probed about the rumours of Big Brother continuing elsewhere, Willis told ITV’s This Morning: “I don’t know and that is hand on my heart, 100% – I honestly don’t know.

“I’ve asked and they’ve gone ‘We’re talking to people’, and people are very non-committal at the minute because they don’t know.”

She added: “If it happened, and I’m one of those people that’s like, in a perfect world, it would be amazing.

“But until we get there, nobody knows. Nobody knows who’s going to make it, what they’re going to want, do they want new presenters? Are they going to scrap it and start again? Who knows.

“And depending on what changes they made would depend on whether I was there or not, so we will see.”

Big Brother ended on Monday evening, with Cameron Cole being crowned its last ever winner.

Willis was visibly emotional as she hosted the finale.

Later in the evening, during companion programme Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, she shed tears alongside Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley as Rylan Clark-Neal told viewers that he was hoping for it to return in the future.

Clark-Neal, who has hosted Bit On The Side since 2015, said: “I know the powers that be, I’m sure they’re trying to make sure that this show comes back.

You literally shaped my career and my personal life and I’ll forever be grateful. From day 1 I was a fan, became a housemate, winner, and host and I’ll never find anything like you again. @bbuk . The life I’ve got now is all because of you. Big Brother, I’ll get back to you. X 💔 pic.twitter.com/97CQBhxmdH — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 5, 2018

“Believe me – me, Marcus and Emma will make sure that Big Brother will get back to you.”

The programme – which sees housemates live together in a custom-built house for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win a cash prize – started in 2000 on Channel 4, but Channel 5 took over in 2011.

It was previously hosted by Davina McCall for its run on Channel 4, before former Big Brother winner Brian Dowling took over when it moved to Channel 5.

Ratings have declined over the years and in September this year it was announced that the 19th series would be the last.

