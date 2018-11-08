New take on The Jungle Book: Sneak peek of film revealed

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The trailer for the Netflix film shows Mowgli, played by newcomer Rohan Chand, in the jungle, bonding with the animals.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 - London

A sneak peek at the new adaptation of The Jungle Book, directed by Andy Serkis, has been revealed.

Serkis has “reinvented Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece” in the Netflix film, featuring Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris.

The trailer for Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle shows the title character, played by newcomer Rohan Chand, bonding with the animals, before his gaze turns to the village.

“Mowgli has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilised world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs,” Netflix said.

As well as directing, Serkis voices the role of Baloo the bear in the CGI live action film.

A poster for the film
A poster for the film (Netflix)

Rhys and Pinto star in the film with Chand, while the other big names feature in the voice cast.

It follows Disney’s 2016 version of The Jungle Book, which was directed by Jon Favreau.

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle will have a limited cinema release from November 29 and launch globally on Netflix from December 7.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Public warning issued after gang known to Gardaí carry out spate of VICIOUS attacks in Dublin

Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner
Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season
Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief

OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief
Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in
This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores
This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

Public warning issued after gang known to Gardaí carry out spate of VICIOUS attacks in Dublin