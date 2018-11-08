Rylan Clark-Neal to replace Zoe Ball as Radio 2 Saturday afternoon host

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The former Big Brother presenter will take over in January next year.

Rylan Clark-Neal replacing Zoe Ball

Rylan Clark-Neal will be replacing Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 Saturday afternoon show.

Ball was recently announced as the new presenter of Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, taking over from Chris Evans.

Former Big Brother presenter Clark-Neal said he was “thrilled” to be taking over the 3pm until 6pm slot from January 2019.

Radio 2 Breakfast Show
Zoe Ball will take over from Chris Evans as host of the weekday Radio 2 Breakfast Show (BBC/PA)

Earlier this year the presenter, 30, joined Radio 1 host Scott Mills to co-host BBC Four’s Eurovision coverage from Lisbon, Portugal, and in July he covered for Ball on the Radio 2 Saturday afternoon show in her absence.

Clark-Neal said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be joining the BBC Radio 2 family.

“After stepping in for the amazing Zoe Ball over the summer, working with her fantastic team, I’m thrilled that I’ll be working with them again to fill listeners’ Saturday afternoons with fun, great music and a lot of laughter.

“I wish Zoe every success as the station’s new Breakfast Show host and I’m sure she’s going to be as brilliant as she always has been.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to being in the studio from the new year.”

Head of Radio 2, Lewis Carnie, said: “I’m delighted that Rylan can join Radio 2 and we will give him a warm welcome in his new presenting role.

“Our listeners can expect a wonderful mix of fun and Rylan’s inimitable style on Saturday afternoons.”

Clark-Neal will also host Step Back In Time, a six-part BBC Sounds series launching on November 16, which will see him take celebrity friends on trips through time to pop culture highlights of the last 40 years.

OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief