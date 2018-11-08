Little Mix defend their skimpy wardrobe: 'No-one criticises Olympic athletes'

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The band have sparked controversy over their stage costumes.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Bilbao

Little Mix have hit back at critics of their skimpy outfits.

The girl group – Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have sparked controversy in recent years for their stage costumes.

But Nelson told Attitude magazine: “You should be able to be whatever kind of woman you want to be. You should be able to wear what you bloody want to wear and rock it with confidence.

“As long as you feel good about yourself, that’s all that matters.”

She said of criticism of the band for wearing leotards: “I’m thinking, do you say that to people at the Olympics, that they’re too provocative?

Little Mix performs during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend
Little Mix performs during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)

“No you don’t, but because we’re dancing, ‘Oh, you’re too sexy’.”

She added: “Being a feminist doesn’t mean that you have to wear a polo-neck jumper and a pair of trousers. Anyone can be a feminist.

“Feminism is just believing in equality.”

Little Mix will join the line-up for the second night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday December 9.

The full interview is in December’s Attitude magazine.

