Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reveals his childhood passion for magic

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

He performed an illusion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne has revealed he had a passion for magic as a child.

The British actor is reprising his role as wizard Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald and appeared on US talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Redmayne, 36, told Fallon that as a child growing up in London, he was “embarrassingly” into tricks and even invited a magician to his 18th birthday party.

He said: “I was properly, embarrassingly into magic as a kid. You know how kids have magicians for their birthday, but normally until about the age of eight, nine, maybe pushing it 10, 11?

“Age 15, 18, no-one came to the parties but I was still inviting magicians. I had a little brother who was about six years younger than me, it was the perfect audience so I could do magic tricks on him.”

The actor then performed an illusion for Fallon, having him pick a card at random before having it appear again in a sealed envelope.

Redmayne will star alongside Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the latest Fantastic Beasts film, a sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald will be released in the UK on November 16.

