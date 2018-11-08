Sir Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Rita Ora to appear on Children In Need Rocks

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The concert will feature cover versions of popular songs.

The Graham Norton Show - London

Sir Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Rita Ora are among the stars who will appear in a cover-themed concert for Children In Need.

Presented by Fearne Cotton and Clara Amfo, Children In Need Rocks will see stars perform current tracks as well as versions of classic hits.

Covers being featured include All Saints performing The Police’s Message In A Bottle, Jess Glynne’s interpretation of Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle and Ora’s version of George Michael’s Freedom.

Rita Ora
Rita Ora is among the stars to appear at Children In Need Rocks (Guy Levy/BBC Children In Need/PA)

Viewers will also see Ezra cover Rudimental’s 2018 hit These Days while Olly Murs will perform Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling and Rock Your Body.

Ezra said: “I hope people tune in and donate to Children In Need Rocks 2018, it’s all for a great cause.”

Glynne added: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Otis Redding and Hard To Handle is one of my favourite songs. I don’t normally sing covers but I feel like this will be a fun one to sing.”

Children In Need Rocks, filmed at The SSE Arena, Wembley, will feature stories from some of the young people being helped by the charity.

Children In Need Rocks will be broadcast on November 15 on BBC One at 8.30pm.

© Press Association 2018

