Channel 5 announces new live telethon Help The Animals At Christmas

Susan Calman and John Thomson are among the stars lined up to host a new fundraising live TV event this Christmas for animals on Channel 5.

Called Help The Animals At Christmas, the three-hour programme is the first UK telethon to help animal charities, and will promote the Help The Animals Appeal.

Funds and awareness will be raised for five key UK animal welfare charitable organisations, the RSPCA, Scottish SPCA, Blue Cross, The Donkey Sanctuary and the Wildlife Aid Foundation, throughout the night.

Susan Calman is among the presenters for Channel 5’s new telethon, Help The Animals At Christmas (Jane Barlow/PA)

Viewers will be able to get involved and join the fight against animal cruelty, provide rehabilitation and lessen the suffering experienced by animals across the country, particularly over the festive period.

The broadcast will air live on December 21 with comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing star Calman and Cold Feet actor Thomson at the helm, along with Gethin Jones, Gaby Roslin and Michael Underwood.

There will also be special episodes of Channel 5 shows Ben Fogle’s New Lives In The Wild, The Yorkshire Vet, The Dog Rescuers with the cast of Neighbours and Jo Brand’s Kitten Rescue, each of which has teamed up with one of the five charities.

Ben Frow, director of programming at Channel 5 said: “Christmas should be a happy time for all, including those who don’t have a voice – animals.

The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright (Channel 5)

“So this year, along with a host of famous faces, we are going to shine a light on animal welfare, raising awareness and money for five animal charities who work tirelessly to bring comfort and joy to animals all over the UK.”

Calman said: “Like many people I’m an animal lover and share my home with five rescue cats.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the first animal telethon in the UK which will raise funds for so many worthwhile causes. A fun night for our furry (and scaly and feathered) friends in need.”

© Press Association 2018