Six stars sign up for BBC One's Celebrity Painting Challenge

Jane Seymour and Phil Tufnell are among the famous faces who are putting their artistic skills to the test in BBC One’s Celebrity Painting Challenge.

George Shelley, Amber Le Bon, Josie D’Arby and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen are also taking part in the four-part series, which will air next year.

Presented by Mariella Frostrup, the series will see the stars take part in a range of tasks and masterclasses designed to test their painting prowess.

Challenges will range from traditional artistic mediums, such as portraits, self-portraits, landscapes, still life and life drawings, to fun challenges with humour and a twist.

Along the way they will be supported by artists and mentors Diana Ali and Pascal Anson, who will be on hand to push their creativity to the limit.

Mariella Frostrup (Ian West/PA)



Daphne Todd OBE, former winner of the BP Portrait Award, and acclaimed figurative painter Lachlan Goudie are returning as judges.

At the end, a selection of paintings from the six artists will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to charity.



Mark Bell, the BBC’s head of arts commissioning, said: “Our multi-talented contestants have achieved renown in their different fields, but what is less well known is their love of art.

“This series will put them through their paces as painters, and test whether they can achieve the levels of excellence on canvas that they have achieved on the stage, catwalk, screen and cricket pitch.”

© Press Association 2018