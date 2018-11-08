Sir Elton John announces UK farewell tour dates for 2020

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The pop legend will perform in cities including London, Liverpool and Glasgow two years from now.

Sir Elton John has said it will be “emotional” when he returns to play a string of dates in the UK in 2020 on his three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The singer kicked off his goodbye world tour in the US in September, and will continue to perform across the world in more than 300 shows until 2021.

He will play two UK dates next year, and will return again in November 2020, starting off at London’s O2 Arena.

Sir Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (Ben Gibson/PA)

Sir Elton will then head to Birmingham, to both the Arena and the Resorts World Arena, the Echo Arena in Liverpool, the Manchester Arena, The Events Complex Aberdeen and the SSE Hydro in Glasgow throughout November.

He will conclude his UK tour dates at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on December 7.

Sir Elton said: “The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last 50 years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special.

“The UK is home, and where my heart will always be. To celebrate some of the incredible moments we’ve shared with my British fans over the years will be wonderful.

“These homecoming shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun.”

The tour will span five continents, visiting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia.

By the end of this week, more than half a million fans will have seen him perform on the tour so far.

Earlier this year, Sir Elton, 71, announced his farewell world tour after deciding to bow out of live performing to spend more time with his children.

The pop music star, known for a plethora of hits including I’m Still Standing, Rocket Man, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Candle In The Wind and Your Song, said that his “priorities have changed”, and that his two sons with husband David Furnish, Elijah and Zachary, had transformed their lives.

“In 2015 we sat down with a school schedule and I thought I don’t want to miss too much of this. My life has changed, my priorities have changed and my priority now is my family,” he said.

Dates for Sir Elton’s UK shows in 2019 were unveiled in September.

He will perform in Hove and Cardiff in June.

Tickets for the newly-announced string of dates in 2020 will go on general sale on Friday November 16 at 10am, with the pre-sale starting at 10am on Tuesday November 13.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour dates:

November 2020

Fri 6 – The O2, London
Sat 7 – The O2, London
Mon 9 – Arena, Birmingham
Weds 11 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
Fri 13 – Echo Arena, Liverpool
Sat 14 – Echo Arena, Liverpool
Tue 17 – Arena, Manchester
Fri 20 – The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen
Sat 21 – The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen
Tue 24 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Wed 25 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Sat 28 – Arena, Manchester

December 2020

Mon 7 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

