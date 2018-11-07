Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham become 'parents' to new puppy

The Love Island stars have set up an Instagram page for their dog.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have become a family of three – after getting a puppy together.

The Love Island winners have brought a dog named Sandy into their home, and she already has her own Instagram account.

The couple both shared pictures of their new addition on Instagram, with Fincham writing: “Finally got our baby today little Sandy.”

Dyer also posted a message on her Instagram Stories asking fans to follow the pet on her own Instagram page – @sandyfincham4.

The account has so far shared three pictures of Sandy and has more than 13,000 followers.

