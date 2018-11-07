Steps star Faye Tozer aching after Strictly tango

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said her hip flexors are 'dead'.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Strictly’s Faye Tozer is so stiff after all her dance training that she can barely get out of a chair.

The Steps star, who dances with Giovanni Pernice on the BBC competition, said on spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two that the couple’s energetic routines are now taking their toll.

Host Zoe Ball mentioned that she had seen Tozer struggling to get out of her seat.

The singer replied: “I am literally having to lift my legs up (with her hands).

“My hip flexors are absolutely dead!

Tozer and Pernice have racked up several 10s on the dancefloor, getting their latest at the weekend after a stunning tango.

But the star said: “It doesn’t matter how well you do with the judges’ scores – you still need people to be on your side and want you to go through. So it’s lovely.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency
Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency

Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner
Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief

OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief
Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly
[PIC] Scarlett Lee reveals Simon Cowell's INCREDIBLE gesture following fire in family home

[PIC] Scarlett Lee reveals Simon Cowell's INCREDIBLE gesture following fire in family home
[PIC] Scarlett Lee reveals Simon Cowell's INCREDIBLE gesture following fire in family home

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season