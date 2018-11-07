Ariana Grande unveils her Breathin video

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer shared the video on social media.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has unveiled the music video for her song Breathin.

The song’s lyrics are about how breathing is affected when someone is anxious.

The video posted on social media shows the US superstar in a bar before she starts striding through a busy train station.

At certain points the chaos around her comes to a standstill.

Other scenes see Grande, 25, with her head in a cloud and on a swing in the sky.

It went down a storm with the singer’s fans online.

“Everything about it is beautiful,” said one person on Instagram, while another gushed: “THIS IS MY FAVORITE LIKE WOAH.”

One fan posted on Twitter: “MY HEART CANT TAKE THIS.”

“I literally have no words, this video is incredible and its an amazing representation of anxiety wow im so proud,” said another.

© Press Association 2018

