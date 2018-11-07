Katie Price clothing brand set to close with JUST £13 in bank

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The reality television star launched the business, now known as KP Boutique, in 2016.

Katie Price court hearing

Katie Price’s clothing brand could shut down just two years after it launched.

The 40-year-old former glamour model and reality TV star opened KP Boutique Ltd in 2016 but resigned as a company director in June.

Accounts held by Companies House published in March showed the business, formerly known as KP Loungewear Ltd, had just £13 in the bank.

According to Companies House records, a notice has been issued this week which said: “This company has applied to be struck off and dissolved.

“The registrar will proceed unless there is reasonable cause not to, and on dissolution any assets remaining in the company will be passed to the Crown.”

The mother-of-five, who lives in Sussex, was once estimated to be worth around £40 million and recently announced her television show Katie Price: My Crazy Life is returning to screens.

Last month she was released under investigation by the Metropolitan Police after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

A judge has granted her time to negotiate a deal with HMRC over her finances after a High Court hearing.



