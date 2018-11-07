Holly Willoughby gets I'm A Celebrity send-off with cake and presents

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The star is jetting off to Australia soon before she takes up her new job.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has shared her delight at receiving a farewell cake and presents from friends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton before heading to Australia for I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV presenter, who is joining Declan Donnelly to host the reality series later this month, showed off a cake that had “Good Luck Down Under” written across it in icing, and decorations including a koala bear.

Willoughby wrote “Mmmmmm yummy … my girls know what I like … thank you beautiful ladies” and tagged singers Appleton and Bunton in the post, along with friend Shiarra Bell.

A second post saw Willoughby revealing a pile of presents from her group of friends.

She flicked through a travel guide for Australia with a mug with her friends’ faces printed on it and a cork hat, writing that her friends were “just the best” and that they had “thought of everything”.

Willoughby’s role as Donnelly’s I’m A Celebrity co-host was confirmed in August.

She is replacing Ant McPartlin, who has hosted the programme with his presenting partner since it began in 2002.

McPartlin previously announced he was stepping back from TV commitments and public appearances following a drink-driving conviction.

Rochelle Humes is co-hosting This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield in Willoughby’s absence.

In September, Willoughby confirmed that she will take her three children to Australia while working on I’m A Celebrity, and that her husband Dan Baldwin and her parents will also join her.

I’m A Celebrity starts on November 18 on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

These models want you to BOYCOTT the Victoria's Secret fashion show - here's why

Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home
Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner
[PIC] Holly Willoughby looks EXACTLY like her mum as she shares rare photo together
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief
