Supervet's Noel Fitzpatrick stops traffic to save swan on busy Dublin road

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The TV vet was on his way to a radio interview in the Irish capital when he spotted the bird in distress.

76e32205-22a4-4b62-b998-a0efa2d722b3

Noel Fitzpatrick, star of Channel 4’s The Supervet, has gone viral in a video of him trying to save a swan that had wandered into a busy road in Dublin.

The video shared to Twitter showed Fitzpatrick, 50, stopping traffic to chase the “poor confused fella” off the main road and on to the pavement.

He then wrapped the swan in his blazer, before taking the animal to a nearby canal where it swam away.

The vet said: “Having experienced many swan rescues down the years I knew I could help. Mission accomplished.”

Fitzpatrick was on his way to an interview with RTE Radio 1 to promote his new book, Becoming The Supervet, when he saw the bird in distress.

The vet and his Surrey practice became the focus of television show The Supervet in 2014, which takes viewers behind the scenes as he cares for animals.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These models want you to BOYCOTT the Victoria's Secret fashion show - here's why

[PIC] Holly Willoughby looks EXACTLY like her mum as she shares rare photo together
[PIC] Holly Willoughby looks EXACTLY like her mum as she shares rare photo together

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in
Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly
[PIC] Scarlett Lee reveals Simon Cowell's INCREDIBLE gesture following fire in family home

[PIC] Scarlett Lee reveals Simon Cowell's INCREDIBLE gesture following fire in family home
Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home

Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief

OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief

These models want you to BOYCOTT the Victoria's Secret fashion show - here's why