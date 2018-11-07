Receiving MBE 'just fantastic', says Down's syndrome actress

Sarah Gordy has starred in Upstairs Downstairs and Call The Midwife.

A Call The Midwife actress has become the first woman with Down’s syndrome to receive an MBE.

Sarah Gordy said it was “just fantastic” to be at the honours ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

She received the honour for her services to the arts and people with disabilities.

She said: “It’s just fantastic, it was such an honour to get the MBE.

“I’ve worked really hard in what I believe in.

“I’d like to inspire others and empower others to believe in themselves, especially people with Down’s syndrome. The world is their oyster.”

Sarah Gordy talks to William at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She was presented with the honour by the Duke of Cambridge, who she said was “lovely” and asked about her charity work.

Gordy was among the list of figures awarded titles in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June.

She said she cried with happiness after finding out she was to receive the honour, adding: “My mum cried when she first got the letter and I cried too.

“My dad was very proud of me and so was my sister, who is here with me today.”

The actress said she had previously visited Buckingham Palace as a celebrity ambassador for Mencap, a UK charity for people with a learning disability.

She said visiting the palace for a second time was “very exciting”.

Gordy is best known for her role as Lady Pamela Holland in the BBC TV series Upstairs Downstairs.

She starred in Call The Midwife as Sally Harper, a young woman with Down’s syndrome who is sent to an institution by her family.

