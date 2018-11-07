Strictly's Danny John-Jules jokes that the 'curse' was the reason he signed up

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor cheekily said he was hoping for a kiss from his dance partner.

Danny John-Jules

Danny John-Jules has joked that the so-called curse of Strictly Come Dancing was the main attraction for him to join the programme.

The Red Dwarf actor also quipped that he “ain’t getting nothing” in terms of a kiss from his professional dance partner, Amy Dowden.

Asked about the Strictly curse on ITV’s Lorraine, John-Jules said: “That was the draw! That’s what got the ink on the paper.”

Laughing, and acknowledging his relationship with wife Petula Langlais, he added: “Oh yes, I’ll be sleeping on the floor tonight, but never mind.”

Host Lorraine Kelly, referring to the recent kiss drama involving former Strictly stars Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, said that “it happens”.

But John-Jules, 58, promptly said: “Not to me!

“I’ve been hoping for that, and I ain’t getting nothing.”

Dowden, sitting next to the actor on the TV sofa, laughed and shook her head, before John-Jules added: “We came in professional and we are going to go out professional.”

Last weekend, John-Jules and Dowden, 27, ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with 22 points after they failed to impress with their quickstep.

Earlier in the competition, they had been riding high and were awarded the first 10 of the series.

John-Jules said their latest effort was a “blip, and a minor one at that”, and added: “The 10 is the pressure. As soon as you get a 10 you go home with pressure.”

© Press Association 2018

