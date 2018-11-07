Mel B says Spice Girls reunion isn't about the money: I'm quite rich

Mel B says Spice Girls reunion isn't about the money: I'm quite rich7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
The band have been chatting about their tour.
Melanie Brown joked about needing the money for the Spice Girls tour before saying: “I’m quite rich. I’m doing it because I love you girls.”
Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Horner and Emma Bunton will perform a six-date, UK stadium tour next year – without Victoria Beckham.
Asked by Jamie Theakston on Heart “Which Spice Girl needs the money the most?”, Brown replied: “Me, because I’m divorced.”
Horner said: “I love her honesty.”
But Brown later told the DJ: “Can I just rectify something? Actually I don’t need the money. I’m quite rich. I’m just doing it because I love you girls.”
The money is “secondary”, she said.
Horner joked that she was more “Granny Spice” than Ginger Spice because of her bra size.
“I’m actually Granny Spice. Nothing has changed, I’ve always been Granny Spice with biscuits in my handbags,” she said.
Chisholm admitted it was “tough” deciding to tour without Beckham “because obviously she is a huge part of the band”.
They said there were “no plans” to perform at Glastonbury.
