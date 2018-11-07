Mel B says Spice Girls reunion isn't about the money: I'm quite rich

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The band have been chatting about their tour.

Spice Girls announcement

Melanie Brown joked about needing the money for the Spice Girls tour before saying: “I’m quite rich. I’m doing it because I love you girls.”

Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Horner and Emma Bunton will perform a six-date, UK stadium tour next year – without Victoria Beckham.

Spice Girls announcement
Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner on the Heart Breakfast Show with host Jamie Theakston (Matt Crossick/PA)

Asked by Jamie Theakston on Heart “Which Spice Girl needs the money the most?”, Brown replied: “Me, because I’m divorced.”

Horner said: “I love her honesty.”

But Brown later told the DJ: “Can I just rectify something? Actually I don’t need the money. I’m quite rich. I’m just doing it because I love you girls.”

The money is “secondary”, she said.

Horner joked that she was more “Granny Spice” than Ginger Spice because of her bra size.

“I’m actually Granny Spice. Nothing has changed, I’ve always been Granny Spice with biscuits in my handbags,” she said.

Chisholm admitted it was “tough” deciding to tour without Beckham “because obviously she is a huge part of the band”.

They said there were “no plans” to perform at Glastonbury.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly
Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in
Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

[PIC] Holly Willoughby looks EXACTLY like her mum as she shares rare photo together

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is when when Christmas FM is BACK on the airwaves

THIS is when when Christmas FM is BACK on the airwaves
These models want you to BOYCOTT the Victoria's Secret fashion show - here's why

These models want you to BOYCOTT the Victoria's Secret fashion show - here's why
These are some of the big wellness travel trends to watch out for in 2019

These are some of the big wellness travel trends to watch out for in 2019
Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING
Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home