Nicole Kidman to discuss 35-year career in special Bafta event

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Oscar-winning actress will talk to an audience at Bafta's London headquarters.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman will discuss her career in a special event hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts later this month.

The Australian actress is the latest in a line of stars to take part in Bafta’s A Life In Pictures series of on-stage interviews, in which some of the world’s leading film talent share insights into the experiences that allowed them to develop their craft and careers.

Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, Sam Mendes and Cate Blanchett are among the many stars to have taken part in the Bafta event.

ORANGE BAFTAS Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman won a Bafta in 2003 for The Hours (Ian West/PA)

Kidman, 51, has had a career spanning 35 years after making her debut in 1983 film Bush Christmas.

Her breakthrough role was in 1989 Australian thriller Dead Calm, before landing her first Hollywood role in 1990’s Days Of Thunder, alongside Tom Cruise.

She has gone on to star in films including Moulin Rouge, Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, Cold Mountain and Lion.

She won an Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf in 2002 drama The Hours, for which she also won a Bafta and a Golden Globe.

Kidman also last year won a leading actress Primetime Emmy for TV drama series Big Little Lies.

Kidman’s Bafta event will take place on Wednesday November 21 at Bafta’s London headquarters, and public tickets will be available to book from Friday November 9.

