Dame Esther Rantzen says BBC is in talks to resurrect That's Life!

She said it was the right time for the programme to return.

The BBC is in talks to resurrect television show That’s Life! 24 years after it was axed, according to former host Dame Esther Rantzen.

The programme ran for 21 years until 1994 and mixed investigative segments with light-hearted, satirical pieces.

At its peak it attracted 20 million viewers and, according to the Daily Mirror, the BBC is considering bringing it back as early as next year.

Dame Esther Rantzen believes the time is right for TV show That’s Life! to return (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Dame Esther, 78, told the newspaper: “A friend of mine is having a go. We will see. That’s Life! was a very particular programme which lasted for 21 years.

“It talked about injustices, washing machines that broke and showed you a talking dog at its funniest.”

Dame Esther suggested the show should never have been cancelled and instead should have taken a break before returning with different presenters.

She said: “What I would have done was refresh it cosmetically but keep that content. So maybe that is what is going to happen in January.”

And Dame Esther, who is set to return to the show as a consultant, believes the time is right for That’s Life! to make a comeback, adding: “I think there is a need for the programme. I definitely do.”

