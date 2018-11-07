Dame Esther Rantzen says BBC is in talks to resurrect That's Life!

7th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She said it was the right time for the programme to return.

World Mental Health Day

The BBC is in talks to resurrect television show That’s Life! 24 years after it was axed, according to former host Dame Esther Rantzen.

The programme ran for 21 years until 1994 and mixed investigative segments with light-hearted, satirical pieces.

At its peak it attracted 20 million viewers and, according to the Daily Mirror, the BBC is considering bringing it back as early as next year.

Dame Esther Rantzen
Dame Esther Rantzen believes the time is right for TV show That’s Life! to return (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Dame Esther, 78, told the newspaper: “A friend of mine is having a go. We will see. That’s Life! was a very particular programme which lasted for 21 years.

“It talked about injustices, washing machines that broke and showed you a talking dog at its funniest.”

Dame Esther suggested the show should never have been cancelled and instead should have taken a break before returning with different presenters.

She said: “What I would have done was refresh it cosmetically but keep that content. So maybe that is what is going to happen in January.”

And Dame Esther, who is set to return to the show as a consultant, believes the time is right for That’s Life! to make a comeback, adding: “I think there is a need for the programme. I definitely do.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Holly Willoughby looks EXACTLY like her mum as she shares rare photo together

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly
Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

THIS is when when Christmas FM is BACK on the airwaves
THIS is when when Christmas FM is BACK on the airwaves

These models want you to BOYCOTT the Victoria's Secret fashion show - here's why

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING
Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home

Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home
[PIC] Scarlett Lee reveals Simon Cowell's INCREDIBLE gesture following fire in family home

[PIC] Scarlett Lee reveals Simon Cowell's INCREDIBLE gesture following fire in family home
[PICS] River Island issue URGENT recall on a number of products over safety fears

[PICS] River Island issue URGENT recall on a number of products over safety fears
[PICS] River Island issue URGENT recall on a number of products over safety fears

[PIC] Holly Willoughby looks EXACTLY like her mum as she shares rare photo together