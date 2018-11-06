Joanne Froggatt shares behind-the-scenes look at Downton Abbey film set

6th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actress reprises her role as Anna Bates in the film based on the ITV drama.

The British Independent Film Awards - London

Joanne Froggatt has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the set of the Downton Abbey film.

The actress, 38, posted a picture to her 133,000 Instagram followers showing camera and makeup crews filming the big screen adaptation of the ITV period drama.

She captioned the photo: “Little sneak peek behind the scenes of the Downton movie”.

Joanne Froggatt played Anna Bates in the well-loved television drama before it ended with a Christmas special in 2015 after six series.

Alongside Froggatt, the film stars the original principal cast – including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Matthew Goode, Penelope Wilton and Dame Maggie Smith.

Downton’s creator Julian Fellowes wrote the new screenplay and is also co-producing the feature.

Focus Features said the big screen version of the ITV period drama will open internationally on September 13 next year.

© Press Association 2018

