Michael Buble is helping Alexa celebrate her fourth birthday

6th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Amazon's virtual assistant turns 4 on Tuesday and the Canadian singer has recorded a special message for the occasion.

(Amazon)

Alexa, Amazon’s voice-based virtual assistant, is celebrating her fourth birthday on Tuesday and to mark the occasion singer Michael Buble has recorded a song.

Amazon Echo smart speakers and other devices into which the assistant is built can now wish Alexa a happy birthday, and she’ll explain she has an “amazing present”.

(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Users will then be asked if they’d like to hear the song, and if so the special version of “Happy Birthday” will play.

Alexa has grown from only being available in one device – the original Amazon Echo smart speaker, to now being compatible with more than 20,000 smart home devices, as well as on smartphones and tablets.

As well as the song, Amazon has released a new Alexa Birthday Bundle of devices – a first generation Echo Plus with a Woox Smart Plug, Echo Buttons and Philips Hue White smart light bulb for £99.99, which Amazon says is a saving of £89.24.

© Press Association 2018

