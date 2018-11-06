Ariana Grande named Woman Of The Year by Billboard

6th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The 25-year-old will receive the award in New York next month.

People Ariana Grande

Billboard has named Ariana Grande as its 2018 Woman Of The Year.

Singer Grande, 25, will receive the award at Billboard’s 13th annual Women in Music event on December 6 in New York City.

Previous recipients include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

In a statement Billboard’s vice president of content Ross Scarano said Grande “consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn’t hospitable to that sort of strength in young women”.

In the past year, Grande has had Top 40 hits including No Tears Left To Cry, Breathin’ and God Is A Woman.

She helped organise the One Love Manchester concert last year, raising more than 23 million US dollars for victims of the Manchester bombing.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Davina McCall sends emotional message to Emma Willis on day of last Big Brother

Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson forced to pull out of Podge and Rodge show

Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson forced to pull out of Podge and Rodge show

Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home
Missing girl in feared child abduction FOUND safe and asleep at home

Oh dear - the forecast for tomorrow does NOT look good

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Spice Girls announce six-date UK stadium tour without Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls announce six-date UK stadium tour without Victoria Beckham
Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner

Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner
[PICS] River Island issue URGENT recall on a number of products over safety fears

[PICS] River Island issue URGENT recall on a number of products over safety fears
Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING
Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

Davina McCall sends emotional message to Emma Willis on day of last Big Brother