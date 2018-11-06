Idris Elba in pictures: proof that he is indeed the sexiest man alive

In case you needed to be convinced...

Idris Elba has been given the title of sexiest man alive, and it’s fair to say that he has earned the accolade.

As American celebrity magazine People crown the British hunk the 33rd sexiest man alive – following in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham and Mel Gibson – we take a look at proof that he really does deserve it…

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

Elba, now 46, proved his worth as a legitimately attractive star way back in the 1990s, more than 20 years ago, when he appeared in Channel 5 soap opera Family Affairs.

Idris Elba in the Channel 5 soap opera Family Affairs in 1997 (David Cheskin/PA)

In 2010, Elba showed that he can really pull off a clunky medical boot. While wearing a flat cap.

Idris Elba at an event in 2010 (Ian West/PA)

He even once managed to make a bobble hat look attractive, somewhat inexplicably.

Idris Elba backstage at the NME awards held at the Troxy, London in 2013 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Elba is more than just an actor – he’s a DJ and hip-hop/soul musician too. And it’s a truth universally acknowledged that all musicians are the most beautiful by default.

Idris Elba DJing at an event in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Also this shirt is further proof that Elba is deserving of the sexiest man alive title. Hello, tiger.

Elba once showed his worth on the catwalk, and absolutely owned it.

Idris Elba during the catwalk show for the Oliver Spencer Spring/Summer Menswear collection as part of London Collections: Men in London in 2013 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Elba’s Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom co-star Naomie Harris was perfectly positioned to admire him at the premiere of their film five years ago.

Idris Elba and Naomie Harris (right) arriving for the Royal Film Performance of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London in 2013 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

As previously proved, Elba can wear pretty much anything and make it look good. But he probably looks the best in a tuxedo or suit…

Idris Elba during the House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank, London (Ian West/PA)

Idris Elba attends the after show party for the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in central London (Ian West/PA)

Idris Elba with his Mobo Inspiration Award during the Mobo 2014 Awards nominations at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in central London (Philip Toscano/PA)

But a pink t-shirt works too.

Idris Elba speaks to the media after the unveiling of a Star Trek Beyond mural by artist Jim Vision in Clerkenwell, London (Frantzesco Kangaris/PA)

And just one last one, in case you weren’t yet fully convinced that Elba is the correct choice for sexiest man alive…

Idris Elba during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening (Ian West/PA)

