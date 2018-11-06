Cheryl shares new music teaser with fans

6th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer is preparing to make her comeback.

Cheryl Cole returns to UK

Cheryl has shared a teaser of her new music – and appeared to reveal it will be released this week.

The singer, who recently cleared her entire Instagram page ahead of her music comeback, shared a short video showing her and dancers in a black silhouette.

View this post on Instagram

#LoveMadeMeDoIt ❤🤷🏻‍♀️ 09.11.2018

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on

Alongside the video she wrote: “#LoveMadeMeDoIt” and the date “09.11.2018”.

Love Made Me Do It is believed to be the name of her new single.

The 35-year-old has been out of the spotlight recently.

Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards in February this year (Ian West/PA)

She and Liam Payne announced in July they were splitting up.

The couple, who have a son named Bear together, said in a statement that it had been “a tough decision for us to make”.

The statement added: “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

