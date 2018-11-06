Chemical Brothers on the bill for All Points East Festival

6th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The event runs for 10 days in Victoria Park, east London.

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers are to headline next year’s All Points East Festival, it has been announced.

The electronic group will take to the stage on the first day of the music event in east London, which runs from May 24 to June 2.

Other artists on the bill include Hot Chip, Primal Scream, Little Dragon and Spiritualized, with more acts to be announced.

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie performing
Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie (PA)

All Points East is returning to Tower Hamlets’ Victoria Park for a second year, following a sold-out 2018 debut that included headline shows from stars such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, LCD Soundsystem, Bjork and The xx.

Jim King, executive vice president of live music at AEG Presents, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Victoria Park for a second year with an artist bill as exciting as our first year.”

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday at 9am.

© Press Association 2018

