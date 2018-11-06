I don't watch Pasha on Strictly - Rachel Riley

6th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter said watching her partner on the BBC show makes her feel nervous.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Presenter Rachel Riley has said she can not watch her partner Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing.

Kovalev is one of the professional dancers on the BBC show and the couple got together after Countdown star Riley was a contestant in 2013.

Asked if she was able to watch the programme when Kovalev was still taking part, she told Radio Times magazine: “It’s kind of left its mark.

“It just makes me feel nervous – so I make myself busy when it’s on.

“I leave Pasha to it!”

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev on Strictly
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev on Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)

However, Riley said she doesn’t mind tuning into her own show, Countdown, every now and then.

“I like to see how the clothes come over on screen, because they look completely different,” she said.

“And I do still like watching the numbers game.”

“Sometimes the ‘TV me’ beats the ‘home me’,” she said.

“Then it’s like, ‘All right, well done’. But if I’ve missed something while filming, it’s, ‘Oh, you idiot. How did you miss that?’”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

It looks like it's going to be SNOWING this Christmas

Davina McCall sends emotional message to Emma Willis on day of last Big Brother
Davina McCall sends emotional message to Emma Willis on day of last Big Brother

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly
Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

Oh dear - the forecast for tomorrow does NOT look good

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress

[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress
Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner

Big Tom's family left devastated following heartbreaking death of sons partner
The Spice Girls announce six-date UK stadium tour without Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls announce six-date UK stadium tour without Victoria Beckham
Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson forced to pull out of Podge and Rodge show

Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson forced to pull out of Podge and Rodge show

Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson forced to pull out of Podge and Rodge show

It looks like it's going to be SNOWING this Christmas