Children In Need presenter Graham Norton amazed by public's generosity

Graham Norton has said he never ceases to be amazed at the generosity of the public when it comes to BBC Children In Need.

The talk show host is returning to present this year’s fundraising appeal show, and hopes to top the £60.7 million raised for disadvantaged children and young people in 2017.

“Last year’s total was amazing and there’s always that pressure that you want to beat it but you never know,” he said.

“Every year you think that surely people’s belts are tightened even tighter this year so you don’t know, but you hope.

“The British public never cease to amaze with their generosity.”

Highlights of this year’s fundraising show include the Strictly Come Dancing special and a Doctor Who segment where a young girl who is supported by Children In Need gets the opportunity to visit the set of the sci-fi show.

She goes inside the Tardis and meets the entire cast before being surprised by the Timelord herself, Jodie Whittaker.

There will also be musical performances, an exclusive first look at the Call The Midwife Christmas episode and actor and comedian Stephen Mangan will host a special episode of Mastermind.

As well as Norton, presenters include Tess Daly, Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Rob Beckett.

So this is happening…🤩@JonasBlue, @LiamPayne and @LennonStella performing 'Polaroid' LIVE on our big @BBCOne Appeal Show. See you there, yeah? Friday 16 November from 7pm #CiN pic.twitter.com/h3y6Yrh03e — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 5, 2018

Norton said one of the things he loves about the event is that “everyone is working together for the greater good”.

“There aren’t many things that unify this great country but I do think BBC Children In Need is one of them,” he said.

“I love it when they do the round ups from around the country including all the different cities and you see the fundraising going on, the town squares are full of people, the schools are getting involved and there’s something about that I find really moving.”

BBC Children In Need is currently supporting over 2,500 projects in communities across the UK that are helping children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

The appeal show will air on November 16 on BBC One.

