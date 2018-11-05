Adele shares Spice Girls fan snap as group announces tour

The singer said she is 'ready' for the Spice Girls tour.

Adele shared a throwback snap of herself as a young Spice Girls fan after the group announced they were reuniting to tour.

The chart-topping singer unveiled a childhood picture of herself that suggests she was a big fan of the Wannabe singers.

The image, posted on Instagram, shows a young Adele sitting on a bed in front of a wall covered in posters of the 90s superstars.

She appears to be doing a fist pump in the fun photo.

“HA! This is how I feel right now!” Adele, 30, captioned the picture.

“I AM READY.”

Earlier on Monday, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton announced they would play a six-date UK stadium tour in June next year as a four-piece, without Victoria Beckham.

They said in a statement: “We are beyond excited to be reuniting next year for a stadium tour.

“Bringing girl power and our message of friendship and love back to the stage feels more relevant than ever. We hope everyone can join us for one big Spice Girls party!”

