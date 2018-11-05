How did Victoria Beckham react to the Spice Girls on tour confirmation?

5th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Beckham said being in the Spice Girls was 'a hugely important' part of her life.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham penned a sweet message saying “friendship never ends” after her fellow Spice Girls announced they were reuniting for a tour without her.

On Monday the Girl Power singers confirmed that they were getting back together for a six-date UK stadium tour in June and, as expected, Beckham will not be joining them.

The singer turned designer followed the group’s announcement by sharing a picture of the other four Spice Girls on Instagram.

She wrote: “Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year.

“I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb.”

The star added the hashtags “#spicegirls” and “#friendshipneverends”, a lyric from their debut song, Wannabe.

© Press Association 2018

