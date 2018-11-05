Dr Ranj Singh 'heartbroken' following Strictly exit

The doctor said he wished he had been on the show for a bit longer.

Dr Ranj Singh has said he was “heartbroken” about his Strictly Come Dancing journey coming to an end.

The doctor and his professional partner Janette Manrara were eliminated from the BBC competition at the weekend after losing to Charles Venn and Karen Clifton in the dance-off.

Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two, Singh said he had not been expecting to go.

“I am heartbroken, I really am,” he said.

“In all honestly I wasn’t ready, I hadn’t prepared myself.

“I thought that after Halloween we had come back fighting.”

“I wish I’d had a little bit longer,” he added.

Asked by host Zoe Ball what the highlight of his Strictly experience had been, Singh said: “It has been meeting Janette, it really is.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, I really couldn’t. She has done what nobody else could have done.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

