The Prodigy set to topple Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from number one spot

The Prodigy are set to knock Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the top spot in the UK album charts.

The rave punks’ seventh album, No Tourists, currently leads the original soundtrack to the film A Star Is Born by 6,500 combined chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company’s early week report.

The Essex group, lead by outspoken producer Liam Howlett, earned their first number one with their 1994 album Music For The Jilted Generation.

Since then, the electronic music group has sold over 4.5 million albums, including streams across studio and compilation works.

Andrea Bocelli’s Si sits at three, while the original soundtrack to the film Bohemian Rhapsody is at four, the Charts Company said.

Barbra Streisand’s politically charged, Donald Trump-targeting album, Walls, enters at number five and, if it remains there until Friday, will earn her her 14th UK top 10 album.

Bob Dylan’s The Bootleg Series Vol 14: More Blood, More Tracks debuts at number six – while Ariana Grande’s Sweetener jumps five places to 10 following her Ariana At The BBC special.

Michael Buble’s Christmas creeps back into the UK album chart for the eighth consecutive year, rising 43 places to number 20.

Over on the singles chart, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow, from the A Star Is Born album, is expected to hold on to the stop spot. The track gave Gaga her fifth number one and Cooper his first.

It remains ahead of Promises by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith by 3,000 combined sales and streams.

Just beyond Harris and Smith are Little Mix, whose collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Woman Like Me, lags behind by only 100 combined sales.

Rita Ora’s Let You Love Me rises two places to number four, while Jess Glynne’s Thursday leaps nine to number seven following her performance on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

