Mac Miller died from accidental drug overdose, coroner says

US rapper Mac Miller died following an accidental drug overdose involving cocaine and fentanyl, a coroner in California has said.

The musician, 26, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles in September.

In a statement on Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Miller’s death was accidental.

Miller died from an overdose involving cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, the coroner said.

Powerful painkiller fentanyl has become infamous throughout the United States as an opioid crisis grips the nation.

Last year overdose deaths hit their highest level ever recorded with an estimated 200 people dying every day, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Fentanyl, a painkiller which tends to be cheaper and much more potent than heroin, is one of the biggest concerns for drug agents, the agency said.

Miller’s former partner, Ariana Grande, paid tribute to the rapper after his death.

She said: “I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore.

“I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else.

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

In a statement, his family said Miller was a “bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans”.

A concert in his memory was held in Los Angeles last week and involved performances from Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott and John Mayer.

