Burger King just savaged both McDonald's and Kanye West using only three words

5th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Ye prefers McDonald's - and Burger King isn't having it.

Kanye West has expressed a lot of divisive opinions recently – but perhaps none as controversial as this.

Ye announced to the world on Twitter on Sunday that his favourite restaurant is McDonald’s.

The tweet attracted a lot of attention, quickly racking up more than 200,000 likes and sparking fierce debate about the merits of the popular fast food chain.

But none of the responses were quite as savage as this, from rival chain Burger King.

With impressive economy of language, Burger King’s UK account savagely owned both McDonald’s and Ye using just three words.

It’s not the first time Ye has tweeted about his love of the golden arches – in a now deleted tweet from 2016 he declared: “McDonalds is my favourite brand.”

But of course Kanye’s latest declaration was given the meme treatment by Twitter users.

It comes after the rapper, who has been a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, recently announced his “eyes are now wide open” and that he was distancing himself from politics.

Some questioned whether that was true in the light of his latest tweet revelation.

Perhaps Ye will be swapping his Make America Great Again hat for a Ronald McDonald costume soon.

© Press Association 2018

