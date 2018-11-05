Davina McCall sends emotional message to Emma Willis on day of last Big Brother

The former host of the reality TV show hailed her successor as amazing.

Davina McCall has sent an emotive message to the presenters and crew of Big Brother hours before the long-running reality programme’s final episode.

The television presenter, 51, posted a video to Twitter from Manchester where she is filming the Channel 4 game show The £100K Drop.

McCall, who hosted 11 series of the show between 2000 and 2010, hailed current presenter Emma Willis as “amazing” before warning co-presenter Rylan Clark-Neal that it would be an “emotional” night.

She said: “I’m in Manchester working on The £100K Drop so I can’t be with you guys tonight.

“I really wanted to come by and I just wanted to say good luck Emma. You are amazing and brilliant. Good luck Rylan. I know it’s going to be very emotional. I hope you have a great night.

“Good luck to all the crew who work so hard on the show. I know it is going to be hard tonight but I’m sending you so much love.”

The controversial TV show has seen its ratings decline over the years and in September this year it was announced the show’s 19th series would be its last.

The final of the first series broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 attracted 9.45 million viewers.

The final of the most recent series, broadcast by Channel 5 in 2017, was watched by just 1.11 million.

The final episode of Big Brother airs tonight at 10pm on Channel 5.

