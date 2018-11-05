Ant McPartlin 'told off' after failing to attend divorce cash fight hearing

The TV star was told by Mr Justice Mostyn that he should have been in court.

Television presenter Ant McPartlin has been told off by a High Court judge after failing to attend a preliminary hearing of a divorce court fight over money with his estranged wife, Lisa Armstrong.

Ms Armstrong attended the hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Monday.

McPartlin was not in court but was represented by lawyers.

Mr Justice Mostyn said McPartlin should have been present.

The hearing was staged in private and Mr Justice Mostyn placed limits on what could be reported.

But he said journalists could name McPartlin and Ms Armstrong in reports of the hearing.

He also said they could report that McPartlin had been “told off” for not attending.

Ant McPartlin’s estranged wife, Lisa Armstrong, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Why is he not here?” Mr Justice Mostyn asked barrister Jonathan Southgate QC, who is leading McPartlin’s legal team.

“There isn’t one law for the famous and one for the rest of the community.

“The rules say he was supposed to be here – and that can be reported.”

Mr Justice Mostyn added: “He has been told off.”

The judge indicated that he might have excused McPartlin’s non-attendance had he been contacted in advance and given a reason for it.

Mr Justice Mostyn considered issues relating to the reporting of any future hearings in the pair’s fight over money.

He ruled that detail relating to their confidential financial information would not be permitted. He also said McPartlin’s address could not be revealed in reports of hearings.

Further hearings are expected to take place in the near future.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong, pictured in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

McPartlin, 42, had asked the judge to impose reporting restrictions.

Another judge has already drawn the pair’s marriage to a close.

Judge Alun Jenkins granted a decree nisi at hearing in the Central Family Court in London in October.

McPartlin, best known for his partnership with Declan Donnelly, announced that he was splitting from his wife earlier this year.

A representative said in a statement at the time: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.”

Last year, McPartlin entered rehab after struggling with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

In April, he was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

He later announced that he was stepping back from TV commitments.

