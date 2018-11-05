Rapper Drake shares emotional tribute to young fan who died

5th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

'Gonna miss you a whole lot ... you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you.'

In My Feelings music video

Canadian rapper Drake shared an emotional tribute on Instagram after a young fan who he met through the Make-a-Wish Foundation died.

Drake admitted that he was “sorry” to have missed a text from the fan, named Kay, on the artist’s birthday, but that he had been “looking forward” to seeing her after his tour finished.

Posting a photo of the two together by Kay’s bedside, Drake said: “Gonna miss you a whole lot … I don’t know why I am writing this on (Instagram), I just need to get it out cause it’s sitting heavy on my heart.”

Drake said: “We met through Make-A-Wish and we built a genuine bond, you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals.

“I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father … Will remember you forever K!”

The rapper recently visited another young fan in hospital.

Sofia Sanchez, 11, met Drake in Chicago on the day that she found out she would be getting a life-saving heart transplant.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] River Island issue URGENT recall on a number of products over safety fears

[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week
[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week

This Corrie LEGEND is finally returning to the show after a major health scare

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning for tonight

Met Éireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning for tonight
[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out

[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out
[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress

[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress
Sixth celebrity makes Strictly Come Dancing exit after EMOTIONAL dance-off

Sixth celebrity makes Strictly Come Dancing exit after EMOTIONAL dance-off
Sixth celebrity makes Strictly Come Dancing exit after EMOTIONAL dance-off

[PICS] River Island issue URGENT recall on a number of products over safety fears