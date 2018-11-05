Emma Bunton 'so excited' ahead of Spice Girls announcement

The band are widely believed to be on the brink of revealing details of their first tour in a decade.

Emma Bunton has said she is “so excited” ahead of a Spice Girls announcement, which she said will happen on Monday afternoon.

The band is believed to be gearing up to announce a UK stadium tour for 2019 – but as a four-piece without Victoria Beckham.

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994 and one of the most successful acts of that decade, have not performed together since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012, and they last toured together 10 years ago.

Bunton told listeners of her Heart Breakfast radio show, while being probed for details by co-host Jamie Theakston, that “everything will be announced just after 3pm today on social media, you can go to @SpiceGirls”.

She added, to Theakston: “Please don’t look at me any more, or I might just blurt it out.”

Theakston read out details published in The Sun newspaper, which claimed that the group – Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner – will share a secretly-filmed video to launch their return tour.

Bunton refused to share further details, and said: “After 3pm today you will find out everything.

“I’m just so excited, I want it out there. It’ll be brilliant.”

Rumours of a Spice Girls reunion have rumbled in recent days, ahead of a scheduled appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday.

Bunton, Brown, Chisholm and Horner are believed to be going forward with the tour without Beckham, who is said to be focusing on her fashion business.

The Spice Girls previously performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998.

The group went on hiatus in 2000 after recording their third album Forever, and are best known for their hits including Wannabe, 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life.

In February this year, all five members of the group met up and confirmed plans to work on new projects together.

In July, Brown confirmed they would reunite this year, but said that one member of the group had been holding up proceedings.

