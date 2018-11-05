Bake Off's Kim-Joy wants to combine mental health career with baking

5th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The baking amateur has big ideas for the future post-Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off 2018 Book Signing - London

Great British Bake Off runner-up Kim-Joy Hewlett has said she hopes to combine baking with her career as a mental health specialist.

Kim-Joy, who lost to Rahul Mandal in last week’s tense finale of the Channel 4 TV programme, also said the competition helped boost her confidence as a baker, although she did struggle with some of the challenges.

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “I really want to keep going with the baking, and I’d love to combine that with helping people with mental health, because baking in itself is so therapeutic. And eating.”

The Great British Bake Off 2018
Bake Off finalists Kim-Joy, Rahul and Ruby (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions)

She joked: “At home baking is therapeutic, but in the tent it’s just not.”

As well as progressing with her career in both mental health and baking, Kim-Joy said she would “love to do a book”, particularly one that focuses on the baking decorations she became known for while in the show.

Kim-Joy said there was a “long process” to audition for Bake Off, but that she is “so glad” she did it.

She said: “I learnt so much about baking and I learnt so much about myself. I felt like ‘Oh wow, I can actually do this.’

“Because going into it, you just think ‘Can I do this? Can I do the challenges in the time limit?’

“The hardest thing about Bake Off, I think, is receiving the critiques from the judges, but also the technical challenges.

“I struggled quite a few weeks with the technicals – going into it, there’s something about having something you’ve practised.”

Kim-Joy impressed judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the final of the baking programme with her landscape of the Lost City Of Atlantis made of ginger cake and biscuit with a salted caramel-filled well and fondant seahorses.

She also won the final technical challenge of the series, but she and fellow finalist Ruby Bhogal missed out on the crown.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Woman dies after getting into difficulty while kayaking

[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress
[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress

This Corrie LEGEND is finally returning to the show after a major health scare

This Corrie LEGEND is finally returning to the show after a major health scare

[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week
[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out

[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out
Mum whose newborn erupted in acne tells how his skin was miraculously cleared by coconut oil

Mum whose newborn erupted in acne tells how his skin was miraculously cleared by coconut oil
Sixth celebrity makes Strictly Come Dancing exit after EMOTIONAL dance-off

Sixth celebrity makes Strictly Come Dancing exit after EMOTIONAL dance-off
Sixth celebrity makes Strictly Come Dancing exit after EMOTIONAL dance-off

Woman dies after getting into difficulty while kayaking