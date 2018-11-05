MasterChef's Gregg Wallace reveals baby news and tears at first scan

The 54-year-old will welcome a baby boy with wife Anna into the world next year.

MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace has said he cried when he saw the heartbeat of his baby boy as he prepares to become a father again.

The TV chef, 54, and his fourth wife, Anna, 32, are expecting their first child.

Gregg Wallace and wife Anne-Marie, who he fondly calls Anna (OK!)

Wallace told OK! magazine: “We were due to start IVF but then it happened naturally after two years of trying. The doctor told us it was a miracle Anna was pregnant.”

The couple, who posed for exclusive pictures with OK!, have already chosen a name for their baby: Sid Massimo Wallace.

Anna, whose full name is Anne-Marie, told the publication she is due in May next year and wanted to have a natural birth with Wallace present.

TV personality Wallace said: “I’ve been scared and stressed since she fell pregnant but since we had the 12-week scan recently it feels joyous.

“Seeing a scan of our baby son and the strength of his heartbeat made me cry.”

He said that the couple had agreed to only have one child together due to his age.

He told OK!: “Usually when you have a child, by the time they’re 20 the parents get their life back a bit, but I’ll be in my 70s.

“So, we agreed, one child and she’d have some help here at home – so her mum and dad have moved down from Coventry and they share this house”.

The couple met on Twitter in 2013 and married in August 2016 at a ceremony held at Hever Castle in Kent.

Wallace’s MasterChef co-presenter John Torode was best man.

According to Wallace’s official website, he has two other children named Tom and Libby.

