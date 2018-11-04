MTV Europe Music Awards: The winners

MTV Europe Music Awards: The winners4th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
The awards were handed out at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain.
Camila Cabello was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards, but a host of other artists were also honoured.
Here are the main winners:
Best Artist – Camila Cabello
Best Song – Camila Cabello (Havana)
Best US Act – Camila Cabello
Best Electronic – Marshmello
Best Pop – Dua Lipa
Best Video – Camila Cabello (Havana)
Best Alternative – Panic! At The Disco
Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist – Cardi B
Best Rock Artist – 5 Seconds Of Summer
Best Live Artist – Shawn Mendes
Global Icon – Janet Jackson
