MTV Europe Music Awards: The winners

4th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The awards were handed out at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain.

Marshmello

Camila Cabello was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards, but a host of other artists were also honoured.

Here are the main winners:

Best Artist – Camila Cabello

Best Song – Camila Cabello (Havana)

Best US Act – Camila Cabello

Best Electronic – Marshmello

Best Pop – Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa on stage
Dua Lipa (PA)

Best Video – Camila Cabello (Havana)

Best Alternative – Panic! At The Disco

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist – Cardi B

Best Rock Artist – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Best Live Artist – Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes on the red carpet
Shawn Mendes (PA)

Global Icon – Janet Jackson

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week

[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

This Corrie LEGEND is finally returning to the show after a major health scare

This Corrie LEGEND is finally returning to the show after a major health scare

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum whose newborn erupted in acne tells how his skin was miraculously cleared by coconut oil

Mum whose newborn erupted in acne tells how his skin was miraculously cleared by coconut oil
Sixth celebrity makes Strictly Come Dancing exit after EMOTIONAL dance-off

Sixth celebrity makes Strictly Come Dancing exit after EMOTIONAL dance-off
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
Met Éireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning for tonight

Met Éireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning for tonight
Met Éireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning for tonight

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week