Camila Cabello is big winner at MTV Europe Music Awards

4th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Janet Jackson was also among those honoured at the event.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello emerged as the big winner at a stunning MTV Europe Music Awards, where she was honoured with four awards.

The Cuban-American singer, 21, was the star of the show in Bilbao, Spain, where she thanked her fans in Spanish.

The awards show featured performances from Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Alessia Cara, Halsey, Jason Derulo, and host Hailee Steinfeld.

Minaj descended from ceiling in a giant, black veiled cage amid fireworks and toned dancers to start the vibrant awards show.

Nicki Minaj at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Show – Bilbao
Nicki Minaj (PA)

Duo Jack & Jack we’re also suspended from the roof in a glittering show.

Veteran singer Jackson received a Global Icon award, and was greeted with deafening cheers from the Bilbao crowd.

The audience were enraptured by Cabello, who spoke to them in Spanish on accepting her clutch of awards, and signed off each address with “gracias”, which was greeted with acclaim from the crowd.

She presented Jackson’s award alongside Derulo.

Jackson made a plea for “justice” for women who have had their voices silenced.

Janet Jackson at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Show – Bilbao
Janet Jackson (PA)

Cabello was loud in her appreciation of a successful year for the rising stars.

She said: “This has just been such an amazing year. Last year I performed in the EMAs and I was peeing myself.

“I love my fans so much. I know what it’s like to be a fan. I know how special that bond is. I love you. I see you.”

“I feel so lucky to even be here,” she went on.

“Shout out to my wife Ariana, who was also nominated [for Best Video]. Thank you to Young Thug for being on the record. I love you guys. Gracias.”

Dua Lipa, Minaj, and Panic! At The Disco also walked away with gongs.

Panic! At The Disco lead singer Brendon Urie was not so gracious in accepting his award, saying: “This is going in my bathroom.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning for tonight

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out
[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out

This Corrie LEGEND is finally returning to the show after a major health scare

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stacey Dooley WOWS on Strictly Come Dancing after injury

Stacey Dooley WOWS on Strictly Come Dancing after injury
[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress

[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress
[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress

Met Éireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning for tonight