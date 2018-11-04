Janet Jackson speaks out for 'women whose voices have been silenced'

4th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer was speaking at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where she won the Global Icon award.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson has made an emotive plea for women’s voices to be heard in a more loving world.

The singer won the Global Icon award, presented by Camila Cabello and Jason Derulo, at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao.

She has had a number one album in each of the last four decades, but said she is among the “abused” women who have been silenced, and used her platform to make rallying cry for love, tolerance and “justice”.

Jackson said: “It’s a tremendous honour but one that comes with tremendous responsibility.

“I feel moved to speak up for women whose voices have been silenced. I am one of them.

“Women who have been gagged. Who have been abused. Women our voices will be heard.

“We will be heard when we speak out for justice. Speak out for a spirit they spreads across all border.

“Speak out for an all-embracing love because it is love that will heal our wounds. Let’s lift our voices. Let the ever-embracing love of God lead our way.”

The singer’s speech was met with rapturous applause from the crowd in Spain.

© Press Association 2018

