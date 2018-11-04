Two more acts eliminated from X Factor

Just 10 acts remain in the ITV singing competition.

Simon Cowell joked that he wanted a recount as his act Molly Scott was voted off the X Factor.

The 16-year-old hopeful, who was in Cowell’s girls category, was eliminated after a sing-off against duo Acacia and Aaliyah.

Cowell voted to save Scott, but his fellow judges Louis Tomlinson and Nile Rodgers – standing in for Robbie Williams who was absent due to tour commitments – chose to send her home.

Ayda Williams also decided to save Acacia and Aaliyah and cut Scott, saying the girl group had “all the bite and the fight” she had been looking for.

“I can’t believe either of you are in the bottom two,” said Cowell.

“I demand a recount,” he quipped.

Scott said she was ”so thankful” for having been on the ITV show, and Cowell assured her: “You have a future in this business.”

Boy band United Vibe were also shown the door during Sunday night’s results show, after coming bottom in the public vote.

The singers – who were in Robbie Williams’ groups category – insisted it was “not the end for us” as they exited the competition.

X Factor continues on Virgin Media One next weekend or catch up on Virgin Media Player now.



