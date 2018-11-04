If I have to sing someone else's words, it's a bit harder for me - Bebe Rexha

4th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The star said she loves the fact she can create her own music.

Bebe Rexha

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha has said it feels more “real” to perform her own material.

The star is renowned for her songwriting skills, and said that delivering her personal creations helps her sing from the heart.

Speaking to the Press Association at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where she was nominated for best song, Rexha said: “I love the fact that I can create my music, and I feel that’s why my fans can connect to it.

“If I have to sing someone else’s words, it’s a bit harder for me, you can see it on stage.

“When I sing myself, it just feels so much more real.”

Rexha does not think that penning her own work puts her above other stars.

She said: “I don’t know if I’m more authentic. I think everybody has different aspects of what they consider authentic to be.”

