Cheryl clears her Instagram ahead of music return

The singer has taken a step back from the spotlight since having her son Bear in 2017.

Cheryl has cleared her entire Instagram page as she prepares to make her music comeback.

Fans spotted that the singer’s account was blank on Sunday.

Cheryl’s Instagram page (Instagram)

All of Cheryl’s posts and pictures have gone, leaving just the hashtag #LoveMadeMeDoIt, which is thought to be the name of the star’s new single.

Cheryl, 35, had taken a step back from the spotlight after welcoming her son Bear with Liam Payne, from whom she recently split, in 2017.

Fans were excited about the move, with many predicting Cheryl’s new music is on its way soon.

“Refreshing Cheryl’s Instagram page literally every second,” said one person on Twitter.

“The fact that we are getting new Cheryl music very soon, after 4 years, makes me SO EXCITED OMG!!” said another.

Cheryl’s last album was 2014’s Only Human.

