Hailee Steinfeld 'very fortunate' to avoid dangers of music and film industry

The star is set to host the MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain.

Host of the MTV Europe Music Awards and former child star Hailee Steinfeld says she is “very fortunate” to avoid the dangers of the entertainment industry.

The multi-talented rising star said she has been fortunate to avoid the pitfalls of the film and music industries, highlighted by the Me Too movement and the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein.

The actress and singer said she is “beyond excited” to be hosting the EMAs in Bilbao, where she will also perform.

Steinfeld, who was Oscar-nominated at just 13, is also up for a Best Pop award at the EMA ceremony in Spain.

The 21-year-old said she has enjoyed a support network that has guided her through the industries she is taking by storm.

She said: “I think that I had so much incredible support from everyone around me when I was very young.

“I have had so many people around me to look out for me and protect me. Of course, any territory and any field of work there are inner and outer obstacles, and things you have to go through. I have been very fortunate to have the support of the people around me.”

Steinfeld said that prominent artists should make their voices heard on the subject of major issues.

She added: “I think that the beauty of being an artist is having a voice, and a platform, and you can choose to use your voice in whatever way you want.”

Camilla Cabello, Drake and Ariana Grande are vying for the title of best Artists at the awards.

Steinfeld will be competing against Cabello and Grande in the Best Pop category. Cardi B is looking to be crowned best newcomer, and Nicki Minaj will be playing in Bilbao. Childish Gambino is in the running for Best Video.

Steinfeld said: “I’m beyond excited to be performing, and hosting the awards. It’s incredible.

“It’s really, really exciting, and so many of my friends are going to be there. It’s going to be one big party.

“I can’t wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own.”

Lindsay Lohan and Ashlee Simpson will be making an appearance ion the Global Music stage at the event, which will air on November 4 at 8pm.

© Press Association 2018