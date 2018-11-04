Strictly's Kate Silverton: I've rediscovered my old wardrobe

4th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The newsreader has dropped a couple of dress sizes since joining the BBC One show.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 - London

Kate Silverton has rediscovered clothes from the very back of her wardrobe thanks to Strictly Come Dancing.

The newsreader, 48, who recently injured her rib while rehearsing an Argentine Tango with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, has dropped two dress sizes since joining the BBC One show.

And she said that she had got herself a “whole new ‘old’ wardrobe” thanks to her enhanced fitness.

“I’ve got all these lovely clothes I haven’t worn for about eight years. It’s a lovely feeling to get back into them,” she said.

She even put her wedding dress back on, to the delight of her husband Mike Heron, who she wed eight years ago, and their two children.

“Last Monday I went upstairs and called everybody up and I was there in my wedding dress.”

It was “lovely… prompting some lovely conversations with the kids”, she said.

“I’m probably far stronger than I was eight years ago. I’m far fitter now,” Silverton added.

“My legs are more muscle than anything else, in a very nice way.”

She said she has “Blackpool in my sights”, adding: “That’s where I want to get to.”

The BBC newsreader recently tweeted a video of herself lying on the floor laughing as she inhaled pain medication Entonox after she “stripped” the muscle on her rib.

