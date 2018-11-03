Fright Night! Robbie Williams dresses up as Simon Cowell

3rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

He donned an unbuttoned, white shirt.

Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Williams and Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams got into the theme of X Factor’s Fright Night by dressing up as Simon Cowell.

The judge arrived on stage dressed in loose blue jeans, sunglasses and Cowell’s trademark, unbuttoned white shirt.

“I thought, what is it that gives everybody around the world complete nightmares? And this is it!” the pop star joked.

“He just kissed me by the way, back there,” he said of Cowell.

X Factor host Dermot O’Leary joked: “You’re the only one he loves in the whole studio right now.”

Cowell, meanwhile, dressed up as a mummy for the Halloween-themed instalment of the ITV show.

Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams
Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Williams and Robbie Williams (X Factor)

Williams also said it was his last week before he goes on a break from the show, also featuring Williams’ wife Ayda and former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson as judges.

“Before I got the X Factor job, I was booked in to do some gigs in South America.  I have an absolute legend taking over from me,” he said, saying he still gets “starstruck” by his replacement, Nile Rodgers.

© Press Association 2018

