Boyzone to battle for glitterball glory in Strictly Come Dancing charity show

The Irish singers will be hoping to wow fans as part of BBC's Children In Need appeal.

Boyzone will take part in this year’s Pudsey Glitterball Trophy in aid of BBC’s Children in Need.

The annual charity event will see Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham partner with Strictly Come Dancing professionals in a bid for glitterball glory.

The foursome will be aiming to prove their dance moves have evolved since an infamous early appearance on Ireland’s The Late Late Show in 1993.

Boyzone will be hoping for dance floor success (Ian West/PA)

Keating will dance with a new face to the Strictly professional line-up, Gordana Grandosek, who joins only for the charity special.

Strictly fans may recall her husband, Trent Whiddon, who was Pixie Lott’s professional dance partner in the 2014 series.

Lynch will partner with Luba Mushtuk, Duffy and Nadiya Bychkova will perform together, while Graham will be paired with former Strictly winner Katya Jones.

A statement from the band said: “We are so excited to put on our dancing shoes and learn some new moves for the Strictly dance floor!

“It’s an absolute honour to be a part of such a special evening and we can’t wait to show the nation what we’ve got in store.”

The Children In Need Strictly special will be presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and will form part of the annual fundraising event evening on November 16.

The news was revealed during Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing show.

